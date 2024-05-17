Justice Alito facing criticism for a 2021 photo of a flag outside his home

The New York Times published a photo of the conservative Supreme Court justice's home with the American flag flying upside down in January 2021, shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live