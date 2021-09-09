Transcript for Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law

Now to the department of justice. This evening revealing its new plan to sue the state of Texas over its new law banning most abortions. One of the most restrictive laws in the country. Today, attorney general Merrick Garland called the new law clearly unconstitutional, depriving women of their protected rights through a, quote, unprecedented scheme. Deputizing ordinary citizens to serve as bounty hunters. Here's our senior national correspondent tonight Terry Moran. Reporter: Attorney general Merrick Garland today bluntly declaring that the Texas abortion law is unconstitutional and sets a dangerous precedent. This dangerous scheme to nullify the constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear. Reporter: The Texas law bans abortion after about six weeks, before most women even know they're pregnant. Today, the attorney general zeroed in on that highly unusual way the ban is enforced. The law empowers private citizens to bring their own lawsuits against anyone who "AIDS and abets" a woman seeking an abortion. Everyone from the Uber driver who takes her to the clinic to the doctor who performs the procedure. Already, Texas right to life is looking to recruit members of the public. If you hold evidence of an abortion occurring after the baby's heartbeat is detectible, you can anonymously report that. Reporter: Any private citizen who files a lawsuit and wins it can collect at least $10,000. The statute deputizes all private citizens without any showing of personal connection or injury to serve as bounty hunters. Reporter: The justice department lawsuit charges the Texas law denies women their constitutional right to choose abortion. Abortions in the state have ground to a halt. Providers intimidated by the threat of ruinous lawsuits. But now, the governor who signed it is on the defensive, the law has no exceptions for rape or incest. Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets. So, goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape, so that no woman, no person will be a victim of rape. Reporter: Today, governor Abbott responding to the federal lawsuit, saying, "The most precious freedom is life itself." And he's confident the courts will be on his side. And Terry Moran with us tonight. Terry, the justice department, I know, is seeking an injunction to try to halt this law for now? Reporter: That's right, David. And it is possible that within a week or two, a lower federal court could issue an injunction that would block the law, but Texas would appeal that probably all the kwa to the supreme court and there's no kwarn tee there. So, even with clear constitution rights at stake, this process has a ways to go. David? The legal fight we knew would come. Terry, thank you. Overseas tonight and to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.