Transcript for Who is Kamala Harris?

As we report, even before today's nomination, senator kamala Harris already achieved a number of historic milestones. Tonight, her childhood, what shaped her, what set her on this path. ABC's linsey Davis on that part of the story. Reporter: Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California, in October 1964. The daughter of immigrants. Her dad from Jamaica, her mother from India. It was her mother who she credits for her determination. Our mother was fierce in her belief that you will be judged based on your actions, not your words. Our mother also, you know, she was all of 5 feet tall, but if you ever met her, E would probably thought she was 7 to 10 Reporter: Growing up with her younger sister, Maya, Harris was bursed across Berkeley, California, for school in the 1960s. She graduated from Howard university and the university of California and at 55, she's no stranger of making history. She was the first African-American to be elected district attorney in San Francisco and the first woman to serve as California's attorney general. She became a senator in 2016. Known for her prosecutorial style in senate hearings. Today, she's also the first black woman, the first asian-american woman, on a presidential ticket. And so let's bring in linsey Davis. You've been reporting on this for some time, as well. Kamala Harris was always considered to be at the top of the list of potential picks for vice president for Joe Biden, but that doesn't make today's announcement, this decision, any less historic. Reporter: Just the headline alone, David, is history-making, and for young girls, young black girls in particular, this is a special significance. And senator Harris, when she was running for president, she often credited Shirley Chisholm paving the way for her back in 1972. David? Linsey Davis with us tonight, thank you. President trump already weighing in, as you saw at the top tonight, saying he was a little surprised, given what he says, how nasty he believed she was to Joe Biden on that debate stage. So, I want to get right to our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. The president was asked if kamala Harris makes this a stronger ticket, and here's what he said. Very simply, is she going to help former vice president Joe Biden's chances in November? Well, I like vice president Mike pence much better. He is solid as a rock, he's been a fantastic vice president. He's done everything you can do. He's respected by every religious group, whether it's E value jell call, whether it's any group, they respect Mike pence. He's been a great vice president and I will take him over kamala. The president just before we came on the air tonight. And Jon, what are you hearing from the trump campaign tonight? We know this fall, kamala Harris will be on that debate stage up against vice president Mike pence. Reporter: Well, the trump campaign will make a big deal over the fact that Harris criticized Biden so harshly. They'll try to portray her as a far left Progressive, but she is a tougher target than many of the others who Biden was considering. In fact, not that long ago, Donald Trump supported kamala Harris. In 2011 and in 2013, he gave a total of $6,000 to her political campaigns. Ivanka Trump, another$2,000 in David? All right, Jon Karl, always with the interesting twist. Jon, thank you, to linsey Davis,

