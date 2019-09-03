Transcript for R. Kelly bailed out of jail for second time in two weeks; new accuser comes forward

Saturday. I'm Tom llamas. And we begin with the singer R. Kelly out of jail tonight. His second stretch behind bars in two weeks. This time, for failing to pay $161,000 in child support. Kelly walked out of the jail after someone paid that money on his behalf. But it comes as a new accuser speaks out. Allegedly he sexually abused her when she was just 13. Kelly maintaining he was innocent of that charge and the others he facing, telling reporters he's going to straighten it all out. ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, cloaked in a gray hoodie, R. Kelly freed from jail after a judge ordered him locked up for defaulting on eight months of child support. I promise you we're going to straighten all this stuff out. That's all I can say right now. I promise you. Reporter: Kelly reportedly posting more than $160,000 in back payments. It's the latest in a mounting legal saga for the disgraced singer, previously charged with ten counts of sexual misconduct and aggravated sexual abuse. It's open season on R. Kelly. Everybody is now coming forward. Look, there's no money for these people. Reporter: Now, in the wake of Kelly's explosive CBS interview. Have you ever had sex with anyone under the age of 17? No, no. Never. No. Reporter: Another woman coming forward claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was just 13, saying she's now willing to testify against Kelly, writing in a statement -- "Listening to R. Kelly's denials about what he did to underage girls like me was very hurtful. He needs to tell the truth and he needs to stop playing the victim." Kelly pleading not guilty to the charges, adamant he's never held a woman against her will. I'm fighting for my Life. Y'all killing me with this. Reporter: Two of Kelly's fiercest defenders? His live-in girlfriends, azriel clary and Joycelyn savage, accusing their own parents of fabricating the allegations for financial gain. I talked to your dad last night and he's very concerned. He said he was here two days ago and you wouldn't even look him in the eye. Okay, I wouldn't look him in the eye because he's a liar. Reporter: Claims both sets of parents, who appeared in that explosive lifetime documentary, strongly deny. To hear my daughter discredit us, and talk so blunt about us, that we would sell her -- that man never gave us any money in his life that anything to do with my daughter or anything else. Erielle reshef joins us now. R. Kelly will go back to court to face those charges. If convicted he faces substantial time. If convicted he faces decades in jail. All right, thank you for

