Transcript for Kevin Spacey posts bizarre tweet on the day he faces a felony charge

We turn now back here at home to a pair of new developments involving Kevin spacey. The disgraced "House of cards" actor facing a felony charge in Massachusetts, stemming from an alleged assault against a teenage boy. But on the same day the charges announced, a bizarre tweet from the actor's Twitter account. Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman with that strange video. Reporter: This tweet Ed video, as jarring as it was bizarre. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. Reporter: Kevin spacey apparently in character as his iconic frank Underwood, the central character in Netflix's "House of cards," until multiple real world sexual assault allegations drove the network to kill off his character. Despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good. And my confidence grows each day that soon enough the you will know the full truth. Reporter: The 59-year-old spacey will be arraigned on a felony indecent assault and battery charge in a Massachusetts court on January 7th. All for his alleged encounter with a then 18-year-old man, whose mother, Heather Unruh, tearfully announced the allegations in a press conference last year. Kevin spacey bought him drink after drink after drink and when my son was drunk, spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him. This was a criminal act. Reporter: Spacey's video, which Netflix says it had nothing to do with, appears to be a bizarre attempt at a defense. I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do. Reporter: The video, spacey's first public comment since October 2017, when he apologized after another allegation of sexual assault. Okay, Matt Gutman joins us now. Matt, I want to go back to the pending criminal charge. Some serious consequences in Massachusetts if spacey is ever convicted. Reporter: That's right. If spacey is convicted, Tom, he could face up to five years in state prison. But he is also being investigated here in los Angeles, and has six active investigations against him in the uk. Tom? All right, Matt, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.