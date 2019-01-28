Kids trapped in school bus

A school bus with children aboard crashed into a utility pole in New Jersey Monday morning, causing power lines to fall on top of the bus.
0:11 | 01/28/19

Transcript for Kids trapped in school bus
A school bus scare in long hill New Jersey to bus crashed into you till people with eight elementary school children on board. Power lines coming down right there on top of the bus ever when students until power was cut. Ever won this okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

