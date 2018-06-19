Transcript for Kim Jong-un makes state visit to China

North Korea's Kim Jong-un, in beijing with president XI. A surprise visit. It's the third visit this year, and tonight, we've learned that here at home, secretary of state Mike pom pail yoel has abruptly canceled his visit to the capital tomorrow to brief lawmakers on the status of the agreement between the president and Kim Jong-un. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Kim Jong-un is back on the world stage, bolder than ever. Miss his motorcade speeding him through the streets for his surprise meeting with the Chinese president. Greeted by an honor guard, president XI lavished praise on Kim for his handling of the historic summit with president trump. The president himself saying there is no longer a nuclear threat. I have solved that problem. Now, we're getting it memorialized and all, but that problem is largely solved. Reporter: Kim has already gotten one of his major demands. The Pentagon suspending military exercises with South Korea, as promised by president trump. The president even using the same words that north Koreans have used to describe those military exercises -- provocative. I wanted to stop the war games, I thought they were very provocative. Using that word, provocative. Martha, no meeting with secretary Pompeo tomorrow? Reporter: That's right. The state department and a Republican aide said they have been unable to find a mutually agreementable time. Pompeo said it's hard to know if a second summit between trump and Kim will be necessary, but that he, pomppompeo, may be returning to Pyongyang to continue discussions. So far, there have been no real details from Kim about when and how denuclearization will happen. Martha, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.