Kremlin signals support for President-elect Trump 

A spokesperson for the Kremlin signaled support for President-elect Donald Trump, the comments come as sources say Russia has amassed 50,000 troops for a counteroffensive against Ukraine.

November 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live