Transcript for Kurdish forces claim some still fighting despite ceasefire

the crisis in Syria, and questions about whether a five-day cease fire is working. By Tuesday night, all kurdish forces are supposed to pull back from their positions in northern but is that likely to happen? James Longman with the reality check in the region tonight. Reporter: A cease fire hanging in the balance tonight, while Turkey says it's stopped its assault. Kurdish forces claim some fighting continues. President trump today downplaying that report after a call with Turkey's president. There was some sniper fire this morning. There was mortar fire this morning that was eliminated quickly. And they're back to the full pause. Reporter: But the kurds claims a hospital was targeted in this key border town. Sometimes you have to go through some pain before you can get a good solution, but the kurds are very happy about it. Reporter: But they're not happy about it. And tonight, Mitch Mcconnell is saying withdrawing forces is a serious mistake. The u.s.-brokered deal forces the kurdish forces to pull out of their positions by Tuesday. Today the Turkish president warning if not, they'll face a new and more determined offensive. The deal allows Turkey to carve out a stretch of the border roughly 20 miles into Syria. Home to thousands of kurds. But the kurds, longtime partners of the U.S., say they won't surrender their land, calling it ethnic cleansing. Hundreds have been killed and hundreds of thousands uprooted. Many flooding into refugee camps like this one in Iraq. There's a lot of anger against the United States in this camp. Just a few days ago these people were at home in Syria. They only feel they're here because of America. This man escaped two days ago with his family, and on trump, he's clear. "The man who leaves his supporters is a traitor. And he's only looking for his benefit." Strong tensions there. James, the big question now, how likely is it that the cease fire can hold? Reporter: Tom, more violence is certainly possible because the two sides don't have the same idea on where the kurds must withdraw to. The kurds believe it's a far more limited pullback, and the Turks expect something far more broader. We're learning the kurds want international observers to police it. James, thank you.

