Transcript for 2 LA County sheriff’s deputies ambushed

Now to the shocking ambush of two Los Angeles county sheriff's deputies. Authorities releasing this footage showing a single suspect opening fire into the window of a police SUV, and then fleeing on foot. Tonight, news on the condition of the deputies, with a $100,000 reward offered for the gunman. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight, the urgent manhunt under way for the suspect seen in this cold blooded shooting caught on surveillance video of two Los Angeles deputies in Compton. Stand by for a gsw. It'll be a deputy involved at the blue line. Reporter: The video showing the gunman approaching the patrol car, dressed in dark clothing, firing several shots, then running away. This, right next to the Compton metro station. He acted like he was going to walk past the car, then made a left turn toward the car, and raised a pistol, and fired several rounds inside the vehicle, striking both sheriff's deputies. Reporter: The deputies, a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old and a 24-year-old man, sworn in only 14 months ago, alert enough to radio in their own help. Another deputy car rushing them to a nearby icu in critical condition. The department tweeting they were "Fighting for their lives." The deputies undergoing emergency surgery. It pisses me off. It dismays me at the same time. Reporter: Tensions running high in the city. A small number of protesters facing off with law enforcement. One deputy's weapon drawn. Authorities asking the group to leave, saying they were blocking an entrance for emergency vehicles. One protester livestreaming the incident. People could be heard taunting the injured deputies. And trying to incite the others. I hope they Die. Reporter: President trump weighing in on the shooting. In one tweet, saying, "Animals that must be hit hard." In another, saying, if the deputies die, a "Fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!" Zohreen, we have an update on the condition of the deputies, and news of a major reward for information? Reporter: Officials offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. And both deputies in critical but stable condition. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.