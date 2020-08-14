Transcript for LA wildfire burns through 10,000 acres in just a few hours

Good evening. Thank you for joining us on a busy Thursday night. I'm Tom llamas, in for David. Several major stories we're following tonight and we begin with that wildfire raging out of control north of Los Angeles. Threatening homes, forcing evacuations, all of it playing out in the middle of this pandemic. The lake fire, take a look, roaring to life yesterday afternoon, within hours, scorching thousands of acres, spawning this firenado. Structures already lost. Firefighters battling to save the rest. The fire still 0% contained. At this hour, kruchs are battling the flames, a looming heat wave, while also carrying protection against the virus. And now a new brush fire has just broken out east of L.A. ABC's will Carr leads us off tonight from the front line. Reporter: Tonight, the lake fire threatening communities north of Los Angeles. The fire is out of control after exploding Wednesday. The smoke cloud that this has created is absolutely enormous. Reporter: Going from a spark to more than 10,000 acres in less than three hours. Hundreds of firefighters on the front lines battling steep terrain to save communities. Racing to get out, Randy Miller grabbed his cats and left. Got in the car, it was so hot with the flames around me, I thought I was going to blow tires. Reporter: Miller's home is okay, but Kenny Reynolds is not as fortunate. It looked like fire department was trying to do some home protection. It did not have chance. The neighbor's house was already engulfed when I left. Reporter: Helicopters are sweeping in, making crucial nighttime water drops. Our station KABC capturing this fire whirl on a hillside. A tornado of flames. The fire burning in a rural part of L.A. County that hasn't seen fire activity since the late '60s. I was apprised this morning that we did lose several structures. Reporter: Firefighters now forced to battle extreme fires while also dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, including the Orange county fire authority, while preparing for a bad fire season, fire chief Brian Fennessy telling me crews are now required to carry three days worth of ppe into the field. When they get to a camp, they're being handed food. There's no more chow line. We don't sleep in sleeping trailers. It's a whole list of behaviors that have to change if we're going to keep our firefighters healthy. Reporter: So far this year, more than 40 of his firefighters have contracted covid-19. The virus taking a toll on those first responders. Will Carr joins us now from a hellscape there in lake Hughes, now, will, we know the fire officials are really concerned about the conditions in the days ahead? Reporter: That's right, Tom. We're seeing a lot of this devastation for the first time, I can tell you, it is hot out today and it's going to be more than 100 through the weekend. That is bad news for firefighters across the state as they try to get containment on this fire tonight. Tom? Will Carr starting us off tonight. Will, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.