First lady Melania Trump unveils official policy platform: 'Be Best'

More
President Donald Trump's lawyer said taking the fifth is on the table regarding a Mueller interview.
3:28 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First lady Melania Trump unveils official policy platform: 'Be Best'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54998240,"title":"First lady Melania Trump unveils official policy platform: 'Be Best'","duration":"3:28","description":"President Donald Trump's lawyer said taking the fifth is on the table regarding a Mueller interview.","url":"/WNT/video/lady-melania-trump-unveils-official-policy-platform-best-54998240","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.