Transcript for Latest body camera video shows onlookers’ horror during George Floyd arrest

Matt, thank you. Next, newly released police body cam show showing the last minutes of George Floyd's life as seen by former officer tou Thao. Tonight, we see his view of those bystanders, including the growing agitation as Floyd called for help and finally, stopped breathing. Alex Perez with this new video, and a warn, it is hard to watch. Reporter: Tonight, former Minneapolis cop tou Thao's defense team arguing Thao's body cam video proves he shouldn't face charges in the killing of George Floyd. Do not touch me again. Reporter: We've seen Thao in images shot by bystanders, but this new video filed in court shows Thao's camera as he tries to corral the growing crowd onto the sidewalk. He's passed out. He's not even breathing right now, bro. Do you think that's cool? That's what happens. You think that's cool and all right? Reporter: The gathering public, appearing shocked, concerned about the other officers restraining Floyd until he lost consciousness and later died. You can't even look at me like a man because you a bum, bro. He's not even resisting arrest right now, bro. His nose is bleeding. He's about to pass out. Reporter: Some nine minutes in -- Back off! Reporter: Thao confronting a bystander who identified herself as an off duty firefighter and desperately wanted to help. She's not responsive right now, bro. You're definitely a bum, bro. Check his pulse right now and tell me what it is. Check his pulse! The fact that you guys aren't checking his pulse and doing compressions if he needs them, you guys are on another level. Okay. Reporter: Thao's attorney also submitted the officers interview with investigators. They were saying get off, get off him, get off his neck. You know, look at him. Suggesting what? Check on -- To you? Check on him? Check on him. Did you do that? That was not my job. His date set for March of next year, but his attorneys are back in next month for a motion by to try all four officers in one trial at the same time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.