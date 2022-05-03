Lawmakers pressed on gun reform following Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden expressed outrage at lawmakers who are blocking "common-sense" gun laws. The last meaningful gun reform legislation passed was the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired in 2004.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live