Lawmakers react to Iran missile launch

More
Top lawmakers called for unification and prayer on Tuesday as Iranian forces targeted U.S. military targets in Iraq with airstrikes in retaliation for the killing last week of Gen. Assam Soleimani.
1:39 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawmakers react to Iran missile launch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"Top lawmakers called for unification and prayer on Tuesday as Iranian forces targeted U.S. military targets in Iraq with airstrikes in retaliation for the killing last week of Gen. Assam Soleimani.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68129222","title":"Lawmakers react to Iran missile launch","url":"/WNT/video/lawmakers-react-iran-missile-launch-68129222"}