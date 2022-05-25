Lawmakers work to find common ground on guns

Actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, spoke about gun reform at Tuesday’s White House press briefing as a group of bipartisan senators consider new legislation this week.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live