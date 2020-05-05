Legendary NFL coach Don Shula dead at 90

He is the winningest coach in the league, and has the NFL's only perfect season plus consecutive Super Bowl wins with the Miami Dolphins.
0:16 | 05/05/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Legendary NFL coach Don Shula dead at 90

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

