Legendary rapper DMX dies at 50

Earl Simmons, a hip-hop legend, died in the hospital a week after he suffered a heart attack at home.
0:14 | 04/09/21

Transcript for Legendary rapper DMX dies at 50
Legendary rapper DMX has died. O Simmons passing away a week after suffering a heart attack at home his family tonight calling him a warrior. I fought till the very end. DMX was fifty.

