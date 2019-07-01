Transcript for Lighthouse in Lake Michigan washed away by large waves

We're following that major storm that started in the west and now reaching all the way to the northeast tonight. It could be a tricky commute in the morning. Snow halted traffic on I-80, this is California's Sierra Nevada mountains there. Triggered mountains that shut down part of the pacific coast highway. And in Wisconsin, this light tower washed away by enormous waves kicked up by this storm. Tonight, as I mentioned, winter weather advisories across the northeast. Chief meteorologist ginger zee tracking it this evening. Ginger? Reporter: David, good evening to you. We just got new numbers in. That storm that took out the lighthouse in Wisconsin has dropped up to a foot of snow in northern Michigan. And now, it's headed to the northeast. Look at the winter weather advisories on the map, from Pennsylvania right through most of New York, up through Maine. You have the chance of snow. I don't think it's going to be a foot, but it will make the roads icy, especially tomorrow morning and then again into Wednesday. So, there are two rounds of this. It's going to be brisk. You're going to have lake effect snow behind it. The midweek could be messy, too. Let's go to the west. They've got 6 0-mile-per-hour gusts tomorrow might into Wednesday, and up to a couple inches of rain, which they don't need, at least, as quickly as it falls. David? Yes, the conveyor belt continues. Ginger, thank you.

