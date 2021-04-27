Los Angeles firefighter dies battling Rancho Palos Verdes house fire

Jonathan Flagler, 47, who was a firefighter for 21 years, died from injuries he suffered while battling a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

