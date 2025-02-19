Lost baby seal was found wandering the streets of Connecticut city

A gray seal pup was found wandering the streets of New Haven, Connecticut. The pup was rescued by Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program and brought to the aquarium's Animal Rescue Clinic.

February 19, 2025

