Transcript for Louisville declares state of emergency

The new message from the mayor of Louisville tonight that there's no word now from the AG as of yet in the Rihanna Taylor case a state of emergency though now in place. Mayor Greg Fisher says the community is anticipating a decision from the state attorney general. Whether to charge the officers involved in team of staff. She shot and killed when officers executed and no not wore off her home.

