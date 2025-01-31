Loved ones honor memories of those killed in DC plane crash

There were 64 passengers aboard the American Airlines flight -- which was flying from Wichita, Kansas -- and three Army soldiers in the Black Hawk helicopter, officials said. There were no survivors.

January 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live