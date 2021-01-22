Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Maryland

An unidentified person in Maryland bought a ticket that hit all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing, which is worth $730 million and is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. history.
0:14 | 01/22/21

Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Maryland

