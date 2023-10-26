Maine shooting suspect's mental health raised concerns at summer deployment

A U.S. Department of Defense official confirmed to ABC News that Robert Card, an Army reservist, was "behaving erratically" while deployed over the summer in upstate New York.

October 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live