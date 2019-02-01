-
Now Playing: Israeli authorities recommend charges of bribery, fraud for Benjamin Netanyahu
-
Now Playing: Young Texas couple dies in helicopter crash on wedding day
-
Now Playing: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actor Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76
-
Now Playing: Purdue student loses battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: Teenage prank causes deadly collision in Houston
-
Now Playing: Toddler slips between bars at Florida zoo
-
Now Playing: Reports claim lion was still 'running around the enclosure' when authorities arrived
-
Now Playing: Major burglary arrested in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors allege missing Colorado mother's fiancee plotted her death for months
-
Now Playing: Manhunt still underway for Houston shooter
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown enters Day 12
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, including 2-year-old, after car plunges into frigid river during police chase
-
Now Playing: Tourists turned away from Smithsonian during shutdown
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with congressional leaders on funding deal
-
Now Playing: Political power players
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown's real-life impact
-
Now Playing: Teens identified in New Year's Eve accidental fatal shooting, suicide in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in connection with burglaries of celeb homes
-
Now Playing: High school wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks
-
Now Playing: Girl, 6, shot in head by 'celebratory gunfire' at party