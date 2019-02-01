Major burglary arrested in Los Angeles

Benjamin Ackerman is being accused of posing as a real estate buyer or agent at open houses of celebrity homes and then returning to steal millions of dollars' worth of jewelry, electronics and more.
1:20 | 01/02/19

