Major storm closing in

More
Over next the 24 hours, 57 million Americans will be in the storm zone across the South and under threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.
2:13 | 01/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major storm closing in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"Over next the 24 hours, 57 million Americans will be in the storm zone across the South and under threat of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68205839","title":"Major storm closing in ","url":"/WNT/video/major-storm-closing-68205839"}