Transcript for Major storm system brings spring snow

Now the weather in the extreme spring action just two days until May. But that didn't stop the wintry blast sweeping across the midwest tonight near white out conditions look at that in Iowa in Chicago fresh snow falling on tulips. Newly M bloom at the same time in the south of severe weather threat. Powerful thunderstorms. This funnel cloud Colin Cameron asked for mark Texas this is some could cause headaches for the Monday morning commute let's get right over ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano rob what went on out there. Yet very fast relief Lola blast on its own Chicago of that magnitude display in the season thirty years ago we got more cold snow across a northern tier here. Those are warnings are up for Montana severe thunderstorms across parts of Kansas tonight watch up there are tall 11 o'clock. Chicago and he still be melted away you get heavy rain tomorrow morning cold rated sat in the next storm comes out of the Rockies into the plains on Monday Tuesday snow and Iraqis including parts of Denver. And then aboard about the threat for severe weather Tuesday afternoon Dallas Oklahoma City Springfield and Kansas City. Damaging winds large hail and the potential for some tornadoes and some big cities are I will keep an eye on that rob thank you for that.

