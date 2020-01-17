Major winter storm barreling across US

More
More than 20 states, from California to Illinois, are on alert as some airlines are issuing travel waivers.
2:24 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major winter storm barreling across US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:24","description":"More than 20 states, from California to Illinois, are on alert as some airlines are issuing travel waivers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68338409","title":"Major winter storm barreling across US","url":"/WNT/video/major-winter-storm-barreling-us-68338409"}