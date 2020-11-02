Man allegedly confesses to shooting police officers

More
Both officers in New York City are out of the hospital, while authorities say the same man was allegedly captured on two different surveillance cameras.
1:36 | 02/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man allegedly confesses to shooting police officers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Both officers in New York City are out of the hospital, while authorities say the same man was allegedly captured on two different surveillance cameras.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68894010","title":"Man allegedly confesses to shooting police officers","url":"/WNT/video/man-allegedly-confesses-shooting-police-officers-68894010"}