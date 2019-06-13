Man who allegedly set fire to 3 black churches faces hate crime charges

More
Federal prosecutors said it was a hatred for religion that moved Holden Matthews, 21, the son of a local sheriff's deputy, to allegedly commit arson in Louisiana.
1:13 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man who allegedly set fire to 3 black churches faces hate crime charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"Federal prosecutors said it was a hatred for religion that moved Holden Matthews, 21, the son of a local sheriff's deputy, to allegedly commit arson in Louisiana.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63671286","title":"Man who allegedly set fire to 3 black churches faces hate crime charges","url":"/WNT/video/man-allegedly-set-fire-black-churches-faces-hate-63671286"}