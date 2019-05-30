-
Now Playing: Black smoke fills the sky after Houston hotel catches fire
-
Now Playing: Houston Texans football star J.J. Watt is engaged to soccer star Kealia Ohai
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Reese Witherspoon gushes over working with Meryl Streep
-
Now Playing: New, damaging storms striking from the heartland to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek says he's in 'near remission' after cancer treatment
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for Connecticut woman who mysteriously vanished
-
Now Playing: Man who allegedly shot workers, deputy found hiding under boat
-
Now Playing: Louisiana lawmakers vote to ban abortions as early as 6 weeks
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma under state of emergency as river threatens homes
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller makes public statement on special counsel report
-
Now Playing: How children's natural survival instincts come into play in harrowing situations
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie on Mueller's 1st public statement: Mueller 'is not a signal sender'
-
Now Playing: The Bomber
-
Now Playing: Homeless man rescues stranded baby shark
-
Now Playing: Uncle charged with aggravated murder in case of missing 5-year-old Utah girl: Police
-
Now Playing: Tornado hits Kansas leaving 11 people injured, path of damage
-
Now Playing: Severe storms rip through Northeast
-
Now Playing: Rescued hiker Amanda Eller tells her survival story
-
Now Playing: Ex-Taliban hostage says husband's Taliban sympathy led to 5-year ordeal
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for a gunman in Texas