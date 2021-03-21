-
Now Playing: Chicagoans get creative taking Special Olympics Polar Plunge virtual
-
Now Playing: Tokyo Olympics organizers unveil pandemic playbook
-
Now Playing: Atlanta mourns 8 people killed in a string of shootings
-
Now Playing: Man, child charged by elephant at San Diego Zoo
-
Now Playing: Man caught on video pepper-spraying Asian gas station owner
-
Now Playing: Situation worsens at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Aurora borealis stretches across Wisconsin sky
-
Now Playing: Lindsey Boylan calls for Cuomo’s impeachment at rally
-
Now Playing: Envelopes containing powder mailed to NYC schools
-
Now Playing: ‘In the Kitchen’ with Sunny Hostin
-
Now Playing: Unsettled weather in West, severe storm threat in South
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after allegedly taking child into elephant zoo habitat
-
Now Playing: Celebrating World Storytelling Day
-
Now Playing: 82-year-old twin sisters reunite
-
Now Playing: Asian American students missing school over fears of harassment
-
Now Playing: Texans quarterback faces allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment
-
Now Playing: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to resume North American cruises in June
-
Now Playing: Current aide accuses Cuomo of inappropriate conduct
-
Now Playing: DHS secretary and senators visit border as crisis unfolds