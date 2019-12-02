Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing missing New York woman

The major break tonight and that murder mystery in Greenwich and Javier to Silva was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing ex girlfriend Valerie res. Taking her former home in New Rochelle, New York her body was found stuffed in a suitcase he initially had pleaded for help in finding her killer. Authorities say he was using her ATM cards leading to his arrest.

