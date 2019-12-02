Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing missing New York woman

Valerie Reyes' body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Connecticut, police said.
0:18 | 02/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing missing New York woman
The major break tonight and that murder mystery in Greenwich and Javier to Silva was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing ex girlfriend Valerie res. Taking her former home in New Rochelle, New York her body was found stuffed in a suitcase he initially had pleaded for help in finding her killer. Authorities say he was using her ATM cards leading to his arrest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

