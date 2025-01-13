Man arrested for allegedly stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested on Sunday in Indianapolis and has been charged with stalking for allegedly sending the basketball star threats over social media, officials said Monday.

January 13, 2025

