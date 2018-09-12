-
Now Playing: Girl with rare disorder scolded at ball game for being 'annoying'
-
Now Playing: Man battling rare neurological disorder surprises the mother of his 3 children
-
Now Playing: 2 nuns in California admit to embezzling Catholic school funds
-
Now Playing: Search continues for Colorado mom missing since Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Police search for a possible serial arsonist in Washington state
-
Now Playing: Elderly woman almost run over by man who stole her purse, police say
-
Now Playing: Firefighter dies while battling blaze
-
Now Playing: A former Miss Kentucky admits she sent topless photos to boy: Officials
-
Now Playing: Teacher charged with cutting student's hair in class
-
Now Playing: Colorado mom missing since Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Homeowner finds dog upon return to property after catastrophic wildfire
-
Now Playing: Mother trampled to death before concert in Italy
-
Now Playing: Jehovah's Witnesses' house of worship a target of arson
-
Now Playing: Nick Ayers rumored to replace John Kelly as WH chief of staff
-
Now Playing: Winter storm barrels into the Southeast bringing heavy snow and rain
-
Now Playing: Pancho Claus shows the spirit of Christmas to children in need in his community
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for an inmate on the run in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Bizarre teacher forcibly cuts student's hair while singing the national anthem
-
Now Playing: Man charged with the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old student
-
Now Playing: Trump fires back at prosecutors investigating his presidency