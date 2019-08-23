Man killed after elevator malfunctions, fatally crushing him

Samuel Waisbren was stepping off the elevator in his New York City apartment building when the doors started to close and it abruptly dropped; three others were inside at the time.
1:44 | 08/23/19

{"duration":"1:44","description":"Samuel Waisbren was stepping off the elevator in his New York City apartment building when the doors started to close and it abruptly dropped; three others were inside at the time.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65133847","title":"Man killed after elevator malfunctions, fatally crushing him","url":"/WNT/video/man-killed-elevator-malfunctions-fatally-crushing-65133847"}