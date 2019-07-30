Transcript for Man kills 4 in possible Jayme Closs copycat crime

Now to the horrific string of murders in Wisconsin. A gunman killing three family members, then shooting his way into a second home, killing a woman there and wounding her and tonight, the sheriff is now saying that that suspect may have been imitating the abduction of teenager Jayme Closs. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, a horrifying scene police say may have been a copycat crime. Ritchie German Jr. Is accused by police of killing four people and may have been imitating the high profile abduction last year of teenager Jayme Closs, by shooting his way into the family home of one woman he may have intended on kidnapping. Kind of similar in nature. In the Closs investigation, the door was breeched, a shotgun was used. Mr. Closs was shot, Mrs. Closs was shot. Reporter: Authorities say German killed three family members at their home in Lafayette, Wisconsin, before heading to the home of a young woman, shooting and injuring her parents and killing her before killing himself. Police say this may have been a failed kidnapping attempt. There's some items we found in the vehicle. The way the vehicle was left and running. Reporter: Last October, just 40 miles away, Jayme Closs was abducted from her parents' home. Closs eventually escaped her abductor, who was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping her and murdering her parents. David, investigators say they're now reviewing text messages between the gunman and the woman they believe he was trying to kidnap. The motive in this case remains unclear. David? All right, Alex, thank you.

