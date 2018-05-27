Transcript for Man makes dangerous getaway in his car

Adre, thank you. Next, the dangerous getaway in New York City. The driver acced of trying to run down police, smashing vehicles during a traffic stop. The driver speeding down the sidewalk. Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Night, the dangerous getaway caught on ra. The man behind the wheel nearly mowing down three police officers. And anyone else in way. It happened during traffic stop in New York around 4:00 early Sunday morning. Police tell that's 27-year-old George Lopez surround by at least three NYPD officers. When cops reach inside, there's a short struggle. Then L uses the vehicle like a human street sweeper. With the front bumper Al coletely torn off, he hops the curb and barrels da dewalk, finally breaking F police say he got into another H. That's when th arrested him. Tom, three officers were hurt, but are expected to be okay. As for the driver,s in the hospital and facinltiple charges. Tom? Zachary, thank you.

