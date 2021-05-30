Transcript for Man publishes book to honor his wife

Finally tonight, a love story between a japanese-american girl and a soldier who came together during an unlikely time. The story of Nelly and Lou Moore began with war, but ended with love. A deep love between a chinese-american boy, a japanese-american girl, almost immediately after World War II. Unheard of. Reporter: Nelly like so many japanese-americans was sent to an internment camp during world War II, Lou the only chinese-american man in his army air corps unit was deployed to the border of Germany and France. I was afraid that one of them would think I was the enemy and shoot me. That was my biggest fear. Reporter: At the end of the war fate would bring them together at the China doll nightclub in New York. I did not learn to live until I met Nelly June 1, 1946. Reporter: Just ten days after their first date, they got married. We were one person in our entire 74 years together. Reporter: Even during the pandemic with Nelly in a nursing home, he was right there on the other side of the glass and at her bedside for her final moments last October. And I leaned over to kiss her one last time and I swear I saw tears in her eyes, but the attendant said she's not crying. Those tears are yours. Reporter: Even in death Lou wanted Nelly's story to live on. At 98, Lou became a first-time author publishing "Eternal love" in honor of his love, Nelly. He is now sharing his story amid the isolation of the last ar that their love will inspire. It's a story that gives people hope and in spite of the virus it does give people hope. That's what I want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.