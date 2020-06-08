Transcript for Man reunited with dog that went missing for 3 days amid wildfires

Finally tonight, America strong. The lucky dog back where he tonight, the apple fire has burned more than 28,000 acres outside of Los Angeles. Thousands of firefighters battling the blaze for five days trying to save homes and lives. Includg Greg scenes. Greg took these photos as the wildfire was closing in on his home. There was one big Orange flame all the way around the house. And I thought we were going to die. Reporter: Flames reaching right up to Greg's deck. Firefighters stood their ground as Greg watched. They saved his home. But in the middle of all of this, Greg's dog, a blue heeler named buck, took off into the hills and Greg feared for the Chasing a coyote three times his size. I thought he was gone. Reporter: But three painful days later, Orange county firefighters found a dog, lost, alone, but okay. It was buck. They carried him down, got him food and water and got him into a shelter. Local authorities worked to find buck's home and this moment. Buck and Greg reunited. Is this your bucky boy? That's buck? Yeah, it is. That's your buck? Oh. Reporter: Buck so excited to be back by Greg's side. I think he missed you. Yeah. Oh. It's okay. Good boy. Reporter: Buck now back on his porch tonight and the Orange county fire department telling us those firefighters who rescued him are already back out on the front lines. Greg telling us, he's grateful for them. And so are we. Happy buck is back home. Thank you so much for watching, I'm Tom llamas. Stay safe. Good night.

