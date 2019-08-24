Transcript for A Man who shot an unarmed man in Florida was convicted of manslaughter a year later

hard to contain. Tom? Julia, thank you. Now to the man caught on camera in a Florida parking lot claiming self-defense now heading for jail. What the jury saw on that video that appears to have brought them to the verdict. The latest from ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the family of an unarmed man shot dead in a Florida parking lot, says justice has been served hours after a jury convicted the killer of manslaughter, after claiming self-defense. I went home last night, and I woke up little markeis and said, "Baby, we got justice for daddy." The defendant is guilty of manslaughter as charged. Reporter: That verdict coming one year after this argument outside a convenience store in Clearwater last summer. In this surveillance footage you can see Michael Drejka approach a car parked in a handicap spot. Markeis Mcglockton is inside the store at the time, with his son, while his girlfriend and two small children are waiting in that car. According to police, Drejka confronts the girlfriend about parking in the space without a handicap permit. When Mcglockton walks outside and sees the argument, you can see him shove Drejka away from the car and to the ground. Drejka then pulls out a gun. Mcglockton pauses and even takes a few steps back, but Drejka opens fire shooting him in the chest. That pause was the moment one juror says sealed Drejka's fate. I think there was a pause between the point where he realized he hit the ground and pulled his weapon, between that and when he fired, and I think that gave him a chance to not kill him. Reporter: In this interrogation video played during the trial drjeka explains what led up to the deadly encounter. Every day there's somebody pulled in the handicapped spot there. I have a pet peeve about that. Reporter: Initially, police said Drejka was protected by Florida's stand your ground law. But the state prosecutor disagreed, charging him weeks later with manslaughter. Drejka is facing up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced in October. Tom? Stephanie, thank you. Next to the stunning images

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.