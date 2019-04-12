Man sneaks into plane’s cargo hold in Boston

More
A man is facing a slew of charges after breaching security, sneaking onto the tarmac and entering a plane’s cargo hold at Logan International Airport on Monday afternoon
1:06 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man sneaks into plane’s cargo hold in Boston

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"A man is facing a slew of charges after breaching security, sneaking onto the tarmac and entering a plane’s cargo hold at Logan International Airport on Monday afternoon","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67475596","title":"Man sneaks into plane’s cargo hold in Boston","url":"/WNT/video/man-sneaks-planes-cargo-hold-boston-67475596"}