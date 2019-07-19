Man spotted scaling 19-story burning apartment building in Philadelphia

He was afraid that his mother was trapped on the 15th floor but she was safe - and not a bit surprised to see him on her balcony.
0:15 | 07/19/19

Man spotted scaling 19-story burning apartment building in Philadelphia

