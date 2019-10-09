Transcript for Man stranded with family during trip sends for help in a bottle

Next tonight here, the family stranded on their camping trip in California, trapped on top of a waterfall with no cell service. The father then sending for help the only way he could. And here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: When Curtis Whitson led his family to his gorge in remote central California, the 44-year-old expected a rope would be there to let them down. He, his girlfriend and his 13-year-old son were trapped above the 40-foot waterfall. And so, in that act of desperation, and perhaps inspiration, he scratched out the word "Help" on his water bottle, on a receipt inside, he wrote, "We are stuck at the waterfall. Get help please." That message in a bottle found its way to hikers downstream. They alerted authorities, who launched a chopper. It wasn't too hard to find the trio, sleeping next to that S.O.S. Sign. The next morning, they were all grins next to the California highway patrol chopper crew. The family says it hadn't seen a single soul during that three-day trip, so they were shocked when that helicopter hovered overhead, just hours after tossing that plastic bottle over the waterfall. David? All right, Matt Gutman with us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.