Transcript for Man wanted in connection with the killing of retired police captain

The search is on for suspects in the killing of a retired police captain. 77-year-old David Dorn was shot and killed while attempting to stop looting in St. Louis. Police release new video that leaves 7 suspects from the night of the shooting, a $45,000 reward offered for information leading to their arrest. And reports tonight they have up to five university of Alabama players tested positive for covid-19. At least one believed to have participated in a player-led workout while asymptomatic. Players at Arkansas state and Oklahoma state also reportedly testing positive for the virus as athletes return to campus for training.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.