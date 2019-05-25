Transcript for A man who worked as a crossing guard for a school for nearly 7 decades retires

Finally tonight, cheers, sirens and hug after hug filling the streets he protected for so long. Only this time, it's for him. In bartonville, Illinois, sirens were sounding. People lined the streets. A man with a saxophone took to the sidewalk, all to celebrate a special moment. The t-shirts said it all -- Gerald beckette day, bartonville's #1 crossing guard. At 85, Gerald can still bust a move. After giving this town nearly 70 years of his life. Some of the kids he helped crossed the street when he started out are now likely grandparents. Oh, he's an institution in bartonville. He was on the corner of Lafayette and Pfieffer for years and years. He protected the kids and the children for all those years. Reporter: Gerald is now retiring, hanging up his vest some in the town say it just won't be the same without him. You walk in the door, and you might be having kind of a crappy morning, and you walk in the door and you see his smile, and, how are you? And, have a good day, and you just -- everything just goes away. Reporter: Generation after generation showing Gerald how he meant to them, and hoping to get one final hug from their favorite crossing guard. As for Gerald, he's sad to go, but proud of his service. Makes me happy. They're my people. I took care of their kids a long time ago. He took care of so many. Congratulations to Gerald. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning. See you back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

