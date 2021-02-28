Transcript for Manhole catches fire and explodes in NYC

To the index and an alarming scene here in New York a manhole catching fire and exploding on the east side of Manhattan. Three people hurt 200 firefighters on the scene cars and storefronts damaged power knocked out on the block because under investigation. Terrifying moments when a suspect steals a vehicle with two young children inside watch the surveillance video here. A manhunt now for this suspect seen jumping into a running car at a Chicago gas station. And then taking off. A four year old boy and six year old girl in the back seat they're distraught mother running outside. Police later found the children unharmed. Inside the abandoned vehicle just blocks away. And the gulf world paying tribute to Tiger Woods today several professional golfers including Rory McIlroy at Justin Thomas. Wearing woods' signature red polo and black pants at the World Golf Championship today. A statement posted on woods Twitter accounts say he is recovering and is quote in good spirits after that single car crash on Tuesday.

