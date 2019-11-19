Manhunt for gunmen wanted in deadly shooting at watch party

A group of family and friends were watching football in a Fresno, California, backyard when the suspects walked through a gate and opened fire, shooting 10, police said.
2:03 | 11/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt for gunmen wanted in deadly shooting at watch party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

