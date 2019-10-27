Transcript for Manhunt underway for a gunman who stormed a college party killing 2 in Texas

Now to the homecoming party that turned deadly in Texas. Hundreds celebrating near the commerce campus of Texas A&M, when a gunman fired into the crowd, killing two people and injuring a dozen more, before getting away. Marcus Moore is on the scene in Greenville, Texas. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent manhunt under way in Texas. Authorities say a single shooter stormed into a packed party to celebrate the Texas A&M commerce homecoming, killing two, and injuring a dozen others. The first shots ringing out just after midnight. We are going to need multiple units, I've got hundreds of people. Reporter: About 750 people, mostly in their late teens and early 20s, were at the party, not affiliated with the university, when authorities say the shooter entered through the back door. It was complete chaos as people fled for safety and deputies attempted to locate the shooter. Reporter: Three officers already on the scene when the gunfire began, responding to parking complaints. Suspect still at large. Reporter: Some of the injured cut by glass trying to escape. We're breaking glass out the window trying to get out. Reporter: Authorities say some witnesses have not helped in the investigation. Tonight they are pleading with parents to get their kids to come forward. It appalls me that as many folks that were there have not been able to give us a better description of this shooter. I really beg them to get their children to give us information about the shooter. We need to give him off the street as soon as possible. Reporter: Tom, officials here say the shooter likely targeted his first victim, and then fired at random after that. They say the crowded party gave him the opportunity to accomplish his deadly goal.

